What would you do for a Maryland? campaign returns

John Wood

Burton’s Biscuit Company is bringing back its ‘What would you do for a Maryland?’ campaign to the nation’s TV screens in February as well as by social media activity.

The £350k campaign breaks on 1st February, with the TV commercial premiering with ITV’s ‘The Voice’ during prime time Saturday night viewing, alongside other popular programmes including ‘Take me out’ and ‘Celebrity Juice’.

According to Burton’s, when the TV campaign aired previously, brand penetration increased by 50% and not only drove sales for the 10g cookie championed in the commercial, but across the wider portfolio including Maryland Big & Chunky lines and Maryland Mini’s.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: