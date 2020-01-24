Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Premier Protein bars make their debut on UK market

John Wood · 24 January, 2020

Premier Protein, which is already available in the US and across Europe, is launching its range of bars in the UK this month, with a targeted plan for distribution in the convenience and forecourt channel. 

The bars are aimed at those who want protein products as part of their healthier lifestyle choices and are intended to offer a convenient protein proposition at an affordable price point. 

The 50g bars have an RSP of £1.49 and are available in three flavours - Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter and White Chocolate & Vanilla – and contain 20g protein and 1.3g sugar.

Premier Protein will be offering independent retailers category management advice on how to grow the current protein area, as well as supporting the brand via digital, social media and sampling activity. An influencer campaign will target fitness and lifestyle bloggers to raise awareness to these audiences.

Zoe Stroud, active nutrition brand manager, said: “There is a huge opportunity for protein in the convenience and forecourt channel and we’re confident that the Premier Protein brand can meet consumer demands. Taste is paramount when it comes to repeat purchase and Premier Protein performed extremely well in all of our testing. The product also offers excellent nutritionals with a high protein but low sugar content, at an accessible price point. We’re confident it will be a hit in the UK with shoppers looking to become the healthiest versions of themselves, as it already is across Europe and the US.

“Protein is becoming more mainstream but is still yet to reach its full potential. While more protein brands are entering the lifestyle nutrition and healthy snacking market than before, there is a real opportunity for a protein brand which offers taste, nutrition and value. We know there is confusion, especially relating to category management and where to stock in store, so we’re eager to work with retailers to help grow the category and maximise their sales.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4167.40141.10128.52
East Midlands132.93141.67128.44
London133.0565.90142.23128.80
North East131.55139.57126.67
North West132.1066.90140.54127.58
Northern Ireland129.82134.61125.46
Scotland132.65139.08127.50
South East133.80141.93129.03
South West132.9567.90139.13128.12
Wales132.1064.90137.03127.13
West Midlands132.7866.57142.07128.26
Yorkshire & Humber131.9963.90141.14127.34
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages wins consent for development...

Sainsbury’s reveals proposal to add petro...

Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Forecourt market remains buoyant, says Ch...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News