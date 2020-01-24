Premier Protein bars make their debut on UK market

John Wood

Premier Protein, which is already available in the US and across Europe, is launching its range of bars in the UK this month, with a targeted plan for distribution in the convenience and forecourt channel.

The bars are aimed at those who want protein products as part of their healthier lifestyle choices and are intended to offer a convenient protein proposition at an affordable price point.

The 50g bars have an RSP of £1.49 and are available in three flavours - Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Peanut Butter and White Chocolate & Vanilla – and contain 20g protein and 1.3g sugar.

Premier Protein will be offering independent retailers category management advice on how to grow the current protein area, as well as supporting the brand via digital, social media and sampling activity. An influencer campaign will target fitness and lifestyle bloggers to raise awareness to these audiences.

Zoe Stroud, active nutrition brand manager, said: “There is a huge opportunity for protein in the convenience and forecourt channel and we’re confident that the Premier Protein brand can meet consumer demands. Taste is paramount when it comes to repeat purchase and Premier Protein performed extremely well in all of our testing. The product also offers excellent nutritionals with a high protein but low sugar content, at an accessible price point. We’re confident it will be a hit in the UK with shoppers looking to become the healthiest versions of themselves, as it already is across Europe and the US.

“Protein is becoming more mainstream but is still yet to reach its full potential. While more protein brands are entering the lifestyle nutrition and healthy snacking market than before, there is a real opportunity for a protein brand which offers taste, nutrition and value. We know there is confusion, especially relating to category management and where to stock in store, so we’re eager to work with retailers to help grow the category and maximise their sales.”

