Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

PG tips unveils Cuppas Taste Better Together campaign

John Wood · 24 January, 2020

PG tips is launching a new initiative ‘Cuppas Taste Better Together’ – its biggest campaign in five years. The Unilever brand will be working alongside mental health, community and wellness charities, Samaritans, Time To Change and The Big Lunch, to help reduce loneliness by bringing people together over a cuppa.

With over nine million people in the UK feeling lonely, PG tips wants to inspire the nation to reach out and share a cuppa with those who may need a bit of extra company. The Cuppas Taste Better Together campaign will see activities throughout the year, and kicked off with Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ on Monday 20 January - which is cited as the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday. Other activities later this year, include ‘Time to Talk Day’ on 6 February and The Big Lunch from 6 – 7 June.

The campaign will be supported by a £3m media investment, with VOD, radio and social activations launching on Brew Monday and the TV advertisement airing on TV from Saturday 1 February. This investment in the brand will help to drive sales and category growth for retailers– with heightened brand awareness throughout the year.

Fiachra Moloney, tea director at Unilever UK&I, said: “There are at least nine million people feeling lonely on any given day and we will all experience it at some point in our lives. We want everyone to be open in talking about loneliness, and at PG tips we know that something as simple as inviting someone for a cuppa can make a huge difference. We want our new TV, radio and social media campaign to help break the stigma around loneliness and encourage people to reach out to their friends, relatives and neighbours.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 20 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.4167.40141.10128.52
East Midlands132.93141.67128.44
London133.0565.90142.23128.80
North East131.55139.57126.67
North West132.1066.90140.54127.58
Northern Ireland129.82134.61125.46
Scotland132.65139.08127.50
South East133.80141.93129.03
South West132.9567.90139.13128.12
Wales132.1064.90137.03127.13
West Midlands132.7866.57142.07128.26
Yorkshire & Humber131.9963.90141.14127.34
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages wins consent for development...

Sainsbury’s reveals proposal to add petro...

Westmorland extends Esso supply deal with...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Blakemore pledges £100,000 investment in...

Forecourt market remains buoyant, says Ch...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Rizla introduces solution to Menthol ban

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News