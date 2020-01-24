PG tips unveils Cuppas Taste Better Together campaign

John Wood

PG tips is launching a new initiative ‘Cuppas Taste Better Together’ – its biggest campaign in five years. The Unilever brand will be working alongside mental health, community and wellness charities, Samaritans, Time To Change and The Big Lunch, to help reduce loneliness by bringing people together over a cuppa.

With over nine million people in the UK feeling lonely, PG tips wants to inspire the nation to reach out and share a cuppa with those who may need a bit of extra company. The Cuppas Taste Better Together campaign will see activities throughout the year, and kicked off with Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ on Monday 20 January - which is cited as the most depressing day of the year, Blue Monday. Other activities later this year, include ‘Time to Talk Day’ on 6 February and The Big Lunch from 6 – 7 June.

The campaign will be supported by a £3m media investment, with VOD, radio and social activations launching on Brew Monday and the TV advertisement airing on TV from Saturday 1 February. This investment in the brand will help to drive sales and category growth for retailers– with heightened brand awareness throughout the year.

Fiachra Moloney, tea director at Unilever UK&I, said: “There are at least nine million people feeling lonely on any given day and we will all experience it at some point in our lives. We want everyone to be open in talking about loneliness, and at PG tips we know that something as simple as inviting someone for a cuppa can make a huge difference. We want our new TV, radio and social media campaign to help break the stigma around loneliness and encourage people to reach out to their friends, relatives and neighbours.”

