New chief executive officer appointed at Essar Oil UK

Essar Oil UK has appointed a successor to S Thangapandian to head up operations at its Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere Port, which supplies 16% of all UK road transport fuels.

Mark Wilson, who has held senior positions at BP and Innovene, takes over as CEO of Essar Oil UK from S Thangapandian, who is retiring to India after three years in the role.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the Essar Oil UK business in the next stage of its development,” said Wilson. “The company has adapted extremely well to a fast-changing market since taking over the Stanlow Refinery in 2011.”

Prashant Ruia, non-executive chairman, Essar Oil UK, added: “Our UK operations remain central to the Essar Group’s strategic plans and we will continue to invest to further our growth ambitions here.

“We enter a new decade determined to transform the business to ensure its long-term sustainability and Mark’s vision and leadership will be critical in meeting that challenge.”

Thangapandian said: “I have very much valued my time in the UK and have been fortunate to work with many talented and dedicated colleagues. The company is at a key point in its development, with exciting plans over the next five years to build a robust and futuristic business.

“Mark has the qualities necessary to do an outstanding job leading the team forward, and I wish him every success in his new role.”

