Digger used to rip cash machine from wall of forecourt shop

John Wood

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen from an Esso petrol station in Staplehurst.

A digger is reported to have been used to rip the ATM from the wall of the forecourt store at Iden Park, Cranbrook Road, shortly after 2.50am on Saturday 25 January.

The cash machine was then placed on the back of a light-coloured flatbed van, which was driven away in convoy with a white or silver Mitsubishi Shogun and a dark hatchback-style vehicle.

Significant damage was caused to the petrol station and detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate are carrying out enquiries to find those responsible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist the investigation is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/15147/20.

They can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

