EG Group buys development site in Shrewsbury

John Wood

The Churncote site is next to the A5 in Shrewsbury (Photo: )

Euro Garage’s parent company EG Group has bought a 5.24-acre development site next to Shrewsbury’s Churncote Island on the main A5 trunk road.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “This is a very high-profile site, one of the most significant of its type to come to the market in the Shrewsbury area for some time.

“It’s part of the Sustainable Urban Extension Shrewsbury West programme and, in terms of its profile, it’s a prime site, a significant parcel of land. As a result the site stimulated considerable interest from a number of potential occupiers.

“We have completed the sale to EG Group, which is planning a comprehensive mixed-use development, which will comprise a petrol filling station, retail outlet, drive-thru and other employment uses."

David Myers, development director at EG Group, commented: “We are delighted with this strategic acquisition which has been several years in the making. Toby Shaw at TSR was a pleasure to work with and really helped to facilitate the transaction for both parties involved. EG Group is looking forward to collaborating with the local authority to create new employment opportunities and high-quality development at this gateway location.

“The acquisition of this site will complement EG’s existing Shrewsbury outlets based at Thieves Lane, Battlefield Roundabout and at Dobbie’s Island.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: