Three men charged with causing explosions during raids on ATMs

John Wood

Three men have been charged with conspiracy to cause explosions likely to endanger life after five arrests in connection with a series of ATM thefts across Hampshire and Surrey.

The three have also been charged with conspiracy to steal and the charges relate to events between August 2019 and January 2020.

The three are:

• Cameron Chivers, 22, of Lydgate Road, Southampton;

• Colin Golding, 24, of Reading Road, Farnborough;

• Adam Jones, 29, of Little Abshot Road, Fareham.

All three have been remanded in custody.

Two others, a 33-year-old woman from Farnborough and a 25-year-old man from Farnborough, have been released under investigation.

The arrests occurred as part of a series of dawn raids involving 150 officers at addresses across Hampshire.

The charges are in connection with 14 incidents where ATMs were targeted across Hampshire and Surrey.

The conspiracy to steal charges also relate to three burglaries:

On November 25, 2019, at Wilton Gardens, Southampton, where a number of items were stolen including a BMW X5

On August 26, 2019, at Birch Road, Hedge End, where an Audi A5 was stolen.

Overnight between July 6 and 7, 2019, at Comfrey Close, Farnborough, where an Audi V8 Quattro was stolen but later recovered.

