Site offered as development opportunity for fuel retailers

John Wood

A former petrol station site currently operated as a hand car wash is being offered as a development opportunity for the fuel retail sector.

The 0.4-acre site is between Stratford-upon-Avon and Chipping Camden, and is situated close to the Meon Vale development, which has planning permission for 1,050 homes, leisure facilities, a primary school and 800,000sq ft of employment space.

The vendor, Cameron Thompson, contacted Stephen Bell, senior business agent at Christie & Co to handle the sale and commented: “I bought the site back in 2005 to operate my car sales business and continued with fuel sales for a while but it got in the way of the car sales business.

“However, with the big new development happening all around the site and no fuel retailer for approximately 10 miles in any direction we felt that now would be the time to release it back to the petrol retail world, to take advantage of this increase in potential trade. We have asked Steve from Christie & Co to market the site as a development opportunity as we know they have strong contacts across the sector.”

Stephen Bell said: “This is an exciting site as it is on a busy stretch of road and right next to a large new housing development. It has already attracted interest from people with a wide range of uses in mind.”

Christie & Co are inviting offers for the freehold interest in the site.

