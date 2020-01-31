Online retailer opens first bricks and mortar store at Roadchef site

John Wood

Roadchef has signed a deal with online gift specialist Prezzybox which will see Prezzybox’s first bricks and mortar store open at a motorway service area (MSA) in February.

It will open at Roadchef Strensham South (M5), and will offer visitors the opportunity to buy presents.

Commenting on the opening, Mark Fox, CEO of Roadchef, said: “We strive to offer our customers a range of different retail options so that when they take a break while travelling, they have the opportunity to refuel, refresh and revive themselves so they can continue on their journeys safely.

“We are thrilled that Prezzybox has chosen Roadchef as the partner to introduce their brand not only to the motorway network, but to host its first ever physical store. We both proudly operate a people-focused culture and we are pleased to provide our customers with convenient options like Prezzybox.”

Prezzybox managing director Zak Edwards added: “We’re very excited to be embarking on the next step of the Prezzybox journey with the awesome team at Roadchef. The first Prezzybox store will offer customers an exciting and immersive shopping experience, with a range of our favourite gifts ready to delight visitors.”

The new Prezzybox store will lead to the creation of six jobs at Strensham.

