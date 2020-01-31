Ben & Jerry’s launches Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks

Ben & Jerry’s is launching Fairtrade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks.

The snackable dough chunks are the same recipe as features in the ice cream, loaded with Fairtrade chocolate.

The dough chunks come in 170g bags, each with six servings and can be found in the freezer aisle.

Ben & Jerry’s says they are safe to eat raw because the recipe contains pasteurised eggs and heat-treated flour.

“Ice cream fans have been calling out and asking us to ‘free the chunks’ for a while now, so we’re delighted to be able to give them what they want,” said flavour guru, Helder Silva.

“During a test in the US, bags flew off the shelves. Now, dough fans in Europe can get a chunk of the action.”

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks will be available in retailers nationwide now with an RRP of £4.

