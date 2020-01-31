Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Ben & Jerry’s launches Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks

John Wood · 31 January, 2020

Ben & Jerry’s is launching Fairtrade Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks.

The snackable dough chunks are the same recipe as features in the ice cream, loaded with Fairtrade chocolate.

The dough chunks come in 170g bags, each with six servings and can be found in the freezer aisle.

Ben & Jerry’s says they are safe to eat raw because the recipe contains pasteurised eggs and heat-treated flour.

“Ice cream fans have been calling out and asking us to ‘free the chunks’ for a while now, so we’re delighted to be able to give them what they want,” said flavour guru, Helder Silva.

“During a test in the US, bags flew off the shelves. Now, dough fans in Europe can get a chunk of the action.”

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Chunks will be available in retailers nationwide now with an RRP of £4.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.29140.45128.61
East Midlands132.8068.90141.21128.31
London132.86142.29128.87
North East131.34142.22126.69
North West131.97140.37127.47
Northern Ireland129.69133.33125.58
Scotland132.51139.19127.39
South East133.6771.90141.39128.99
South West132.7067.90139.47128.02
Wales131.93136.73127.28
West Midlands132.5564.80141.05128.17
Yorkshire & Humber131.8760.90140.55127.54
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Retailers warned to prepare for menthol c...

EG Group buys development site in Shrewsbury

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Retailers warned to prepare for menthol c...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News