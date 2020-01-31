Mars Wrigley UK uses augmented reality in Maltesers campaign

John Wood

Mars Wrigley UK has unveiled a new augmented reality (AR) campaign for Maltesers Bunny.

The campaign, an extension of last year’s Easter activation, will see Mars Wrigley UK call on consumers to help locate scores of ‘escaped’ Maltesers Bunnies.

This year, through Mars Wrigley’s partnership with Snapchat, people will be able to virtually catch a Maltesers Bunny for the chance to win cash prizes. And enhanced geotargeting technology will be used at over 1,300 sites across the country, ensuring that the whole nation can get involved.

Snapchatters open the app and play with the Maltesers Bunny Lens, location tracking technology will give them the address and the exact distance to the nearest Maltesers Golden Bunny Snapcode, which have been printed on 650 poster sites across the country.

As Snapchatters point their phone’s camera at the Snapcode printed on the poster, they can watch as the Maltesers Bunny comes to life and find out instantly if they have found a golden bunny or if they need to keep searching.

Chirag Shah, seasonal senior brand manager, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this campaign and I cannot wait for people to experience the one of a kind augmented reality scavenger hunt. It’s fun, wonderfully interactive and, most importantly, is sure to make folk smile.”

The campaign has started and will run until February 23.

