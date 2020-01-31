Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Products

Mars Wrigley UK uses augmented reality in Maltesers campaign

John Wood · 31 January, 2020

Mars Wrigley UK has unveiled a new augmented reality (AR) campaign for Maltesers Bunny.

The campaign, an extension of last year’s Easter activation, will see Mars Wrigley UK call on consumers to help locate scores of ‘escaped’ Maltesers Bunnies.

This year, through Mars Wrigley’s partnership with Snapchat, people will be able to virtually catch a Maltesers Bunny for the chance to win cash prizes. And enhanced geotargeting technology will be used at over 1,300 sites across the country, ensuring that the whole nation can get involved.

Snapchatters open the app and play with the Maltesers Bunny Lens, location tracking technology will give them the address and the exact distance to the nearest Maltesers Golden Bunny Snapcode, which have been printed on 650 poster sites across the country.
As Snapchatters point their phone’s camera at the Snapcode printed on the poster, they can watch as the Maltesers Bunny comes to life and find out instantly if they have found a golden bunny or if they need to keep searching.

Chirag Shah, seasonal senior brand manager, said: “I’m incredibly proud of this campaign and I cannot wait for people to experience the one of a kind augmented reality scavenger hunt. It’s fun, wonderfully interactive and, most importantly, is sure to make folk smile.”

The campaign has started and will run until February 23.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 27 January 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East133.29140.45128.61
East Midlands132.8068.90141.21128.31
London132.86142.29128.87
North East131.34142.22126.69
North West131.97140.37127.47
Northern Ireland129.69133.33125.58
Scotland132.51139.19127.39
South East133.6771.90141.39128.99
South West132.7067.90139.47128.02
Wales131.93136.73127.28
West Midlands132.5564.80141.05128.17
Yorkshire & Humber131.8760.90140.55127.54
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Retailers warned to prepare for menthol c...

EG Group buys development site in Shrewsbury

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Retailers warned to prepare for menthol c...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Hand car wash closed down after multi-age...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News