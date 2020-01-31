Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
CCEP renews support for Great British Spring Clean 2020

John Wood · 31 January, 2020

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) will again be a supporting partner of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean 2020, and is calling on internal colleagues, customers, partners and suppliers to back the initiative by hosting clean-up events between 20 March and 13 April.

Last year more than half a million people took part in the Great British Spring Clean, cleaning up more than 4,300 tonnes of litter from across the country. CCEP hosted 28 clean-ups with more than 300 of its colleagues and enabled around 2,100 litter picking hours with free clean-up kits sent to customers.

Nick Brown, head of sustainability at Coca-Cola European Partners, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic initiative which brings groups of people together to help clean up local areas. As a GB business with offices and manufacturing sites across the country, we plan to mobilise even more of our colleagues to help make a real difference to the communities in which we operate, and we think this is something retailers can do too.

“As hubs of your communities, with strong relationships with local residents, you are ideally placed to help organise community clean-ups and bring people together. Not only will this help boost local pride and community spirit, it will help raise awareness and drive long-term behavioural change in the fight against litter.”

Aman Uppal, One Stop Mount Nod, Coventry, said: “I took part in the Great British Spring Clean last year as I felt it was a great way of giving something back to the community. For me, it’s about protecting the planet for future generations. The response from customers was really positive and I’ll be getting involved again this year.”

Retailers who want to host their own clean-up event can download a free ‘Guide to Hosting a Community Clean-Up’ from the sustainability section of the CCEP Customer Hub (https://cokecustomerhub.co.uk/sustainability/), where they can also find an editable, downloadable poster to display in-store and a Great British Spring Clean link to register their clean-up event.

Once they have registered on the Great British Spring Clean website, the first 50 customers to add a ‘Clean Up’ event while clicking on the correct CCEP partner drop down will receive a free CCEP ‘clean-up kit’, which includes litter pickers, gloves and high-vis jackets.

Retailers who share their experiences with CCEP after hosting a community clean-up event will be entered into a free prize draw for a chance to win £1,000 for a charity or good cause of choice.

