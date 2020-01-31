Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
eXpresso Plus offers solution to backlash from tea drinkers

John Wood · 31 January, 2020
Expresso Plus PG tips machine

A drinks-to-go supplier claims its slim-line PG tips machine can fill a gap in retailers’ drinks offer, following claims in The Sun that Shell suffered a consumer backlash after tea was removed from its Costa drinks machines.

eXpresso Plus suggests its PG tips machine can sit next to existing coffee-to-go solutions, including Costa Express, providing for customers wanting tea.

Manish Shah, founder and managing director of eXpresso Plus, said: “We are here to provide solutions to consumer demand and our PG tips tea-to-go machines do just that.

“We saw huge demand for a good brew across the UK six years ago and the demand is only getting stronger. Not only does eXpresso Plus offer tea machines, its Lavazza and Nescafe coffee towers and table tops serve fresh leaf tea and Thorntons Hot Chocolate as standard.

“Over 150 million cups of tea are consumed out of home each week. The eXpresso Plus slimline PG tips machine is a unique offering that will help service stations quench the thirst of disappointed motorists once again.”

