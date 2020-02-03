Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op site reopens after £2.5m investment in overhaul

John Wood · 03 February, 2020
Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Coedpoeth

The Co-op petrol filling station and food store in Coedpoeth in north Wales has reopened following an extensive programme of works to overhaul and replace the site’s infrastructure, and to rebuild an extended food store.

The site underwent a near £2.5m investment in which the tanks, pumps, forecourt and canopy were all replaced along with an extended food store with enhanced range and choice.

Located in High Street, Coedpoeth, the new, larger, store supports up to 20 local jobs, and includes increased customer car parking, coffee and an in-store bakery, alongside its focus on fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, food-to-go, wines, every day essentials, and the Co-op’s new vegan brand, GRO.

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We are delighted to have had the opportunity to make further significant investment in North Wales - overhauling the petrol filling station and enhancing the food store in Coedpoeth in order to better serve the needs of the local community. We are confident that the re-development and enhanced offer and facilities will benefit both the community and visitors to the area.”

