Jet adds two more sites to its company owned estate

Both sites will be rebadged with the new Jet livery in the coming weeks (Photo: )

Two more petrol filling stations have been acquired by Jet Retail UK – a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Phillips 66 Limited – taking its total estate to 11 sites.

The announcement of two separate acquisitions came just days after Jet Retail UK director Mary Wolf said the company was planning to develop its company owned network to between 50-100 sites.

On Monday the oil company revealed its had bought Millpool Service Station from UK Forecourts, which is owned by Kris Navaratnam. The deal means Navaratnam’s group of companies now own a total of six sites between them.

The Esso-branded site is located on the A435, to the South of Birmingham.

Mary Wolf commented: “With its superior standards of forecourt and convenience operations, Millpool will be a fantastic addition to our company-owned network and will help to further strengthen our well-established heritage and reputation in the Midlands. We are thrilled that Kris has chosen to sell such a strong site from his network to us. We wish Kris and his team at UK Forecourts all the best with their future plans for the other sites in their network.”

Kris Navaratnam said: “Jet have an amazing team who I have enjoyed working with over the last few months and I wish you guys all the best in the future. I am pleased to have chosen Jet as my preferred buyer as Jet are a reputable company and easy to do business with.

“I would like to thank Mary and all the Jet team who have made the process very smooth and I wish them all the very best for their future acquisitions. I am now planning to redevelop my new site in Burbage and am looking forward to it.”

The following day Jet Retail UK revealed it had also acquired BP-branded Linden Service Station, in Leeds, from owner Yunus Asmal.

Both sites will be rebadged with the latest Jet forecourt image in the coming weeks.

Mary Wolf commented: “Our company-owned network now stands at 11 sites and we are delighted that this latest acquisition is in our heartland of Yorkshire. Yunus and his family have worked incredibly hard to make Linden Service Station the success story that it is today, and we feel honoured that the family has entrusted the future of the site to us as part of our growing network of company-owned sites.”

Yunus added: “My family has owned Linden Service Station since the mid-1990s and it’s our only remaining forecourt, so it was a big decision to sell up. We originally considered renting the site but when approached with Jet’s offer, we all felt it was the right decision for the site and for us as a family.

“Jet’s new forecourt image is very impactful, and the brand has a solid reputation in this region so we’re confident that the site will go from strength to strength under Jet’s ownership. The site already has a great convenience offering with a Spar shop, Subway concession, Costa Express and valeting facilities, so having Jet as its fuel brand will only serve to build on the site’s customer appeal. I’m sure that Jet will have great success with Linden Service Station and look forward to supporting them throughout a transition phase.”

