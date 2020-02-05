Robber threatens forecourt staff with suspected firearm

John Wood

An armed raider threatened staff at a Sainsbury’s petrol station in Belfast with a suspected firearm during a robbery.

The gunman entered the Falls Road filling station shortly before 10.30pm on Monday.

He told staff to put money and cigarettes into a bag before making off on foot in the direction of the cemetery.

The man was described as being around 6 feet tall, aged in his 20s with a local accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and white trainers. There were no reports of any injuries.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “We are supporting the police with their enquiries.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

