BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise to its dealer network

John Wood

BP is rolling out its Wild Bean Café coffee and food-to-go franchise to its wider independent dealer network after successful trial installations at five sites.

The refreshed offer was located at sites in Scotland, North East England, the South East and South West.

The company said that with a strong pipeline for 2020, BP’s franchise business looks set to significantly build on the circa 300 Wild Bean Cafés across the UK.

BP reports that Wild Bean Café forecourt locations on average see over 30% of fuel customers purchase in the coffee and food-to-go category, with a significant proportion of these purchased in the morning and lunchtime trading periods. The offer was developed and refreshed last year specifically to reflect these forecourt customer trends and the need for convenience.

Designed by a team with more than 20 years’ experience in this space, the proposition also addresses the operational challenges that come with a forecourt, including equipment especially designed for limited back-of-house space and a suitable product range.

Each forecourt received a bespoke solution, working with architects on the initial design phase, right through to comprehensive on-site training prior to launch.

To support store teams, BP also provided digital solutions to streamline and simplify the process of production planning, task management and temperature checking.

Top 50 Indie Sectorsure has a site open in Bradwell. Managing director Andrew MacDonald said: “We have long been supporters of the Wild Bean concept. Our customers have completely embraced the concept with great coffee, superb food available the latest branding looks fantastic.”

Martin Tolson, dealer partner offers manager, commented: “BP customers want quality coffee and food on the go. Delivering this in a consistent, convenient and fast proposition is at the heart of the Wild Bean Café offer. We know that the proposition, exclusive to BP branded sites, will give dealers a competitive advantage and encourage in-store purchases to further their business success with BP in 2020.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: