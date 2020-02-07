Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

£50m fund launched to back first all-electric bus town

John Wood · 07 February, 2020
Transport secretary Grant Shapps
Transport secretary Grant Shapps
  (Photo:  )

A £50m fund has been launched which will pay for one town to electrify its entire bus fleet.

Local authorities have been invited to apply to become the UK’s first all-electric bus town, by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

The Department for Transport claims that a town with 200 electric buses could save around 7,400 tonnes of CO2 each year, the equivalent to taking 3,700 diesel cars off the road.

The £50m fund is part of a total £170m allocated to improve services and make bus journeys greener, easier and more reliable. This commitment marks the next step in delivering the government’s £220 million package to overhaul bus services across England and level up transport infrastructure.

Shapps said: “Buses carry more people than any other form of public transport in the UK, and with 200 electric buses able to offset 3,700 diesel cars, it is clear they have a crucial role to play in bringing down emissions.

“But Britain’s first all-electric bus town is just the start. Helping deliver on our manifesto promise, this £170m package will help us to create communities that are cleaner, easier to get around and more environmentally friendly, speeding up journeys and making them more reliable.

“By focusing on efficient and affordable transport, we will make greener journeys the natural choice.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

eXpresso Plus offers solution to backlash...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News