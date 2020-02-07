PRA arranges Business Breakout near Exeter· 07 February, 2020
The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in near Exeter on Wednesday February 26 at Sandy Park Conference Centre at junction 30 of the M5.
The PRA is a guest of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10am until 1pm.
Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.
Presentations will include:
• PRA –market update 2020;
• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;
• Christie & Co – focus on forecourt business 2020;
• EV Network – from litres to electrons: how PFS operators can benefit from EV charging;
• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;
• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;
• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.
To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.02
|140.08
|127.33
|East Midlands
|131.54
|68.90
|141.66
|127.33
|London
|131.69
|142.40
|127.73
|North East
|129.85
|140.07
|125.63
|North West
|130.75
|68.90
|138.90
|126.49
|Northern Ireland
|128.34
|133.04
|124.45
|Scotland
|130.87
|138.50
|126.16
|South East
|132.51
|60.90
|140.28
|128.06
|South West
|131.45
|67.90
|138.22
|126.78
|Wales
|130.70
|135.66
|125.81
|West Midlands
|131.39
|66.90
|141.72
|127.21
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.70
|71.40
|140.51
|126.42