PRA arranges Business Breakout near Exeter

John Wood

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in near Exeter on Wednesday February 26 at Sandy Park Conference Centre at junction 30 of the M5.

The PRA is a guest of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10am until 1pm.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA –market update 2020;

• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;

• Christie & Co – focus on forecourt business 2020;

• EV Network – from litres to electrons: how PFS operators can benefit from EV charging;

• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;

• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;

• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

