Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA arranges Business Breakout near Exeter

John Wood · 07 February, 2020
PRA breakout pic

The PRA will be staging a Business Breakout in near Exeter on Wednesday February 26 at Sandy Park Conference Centre at junction 30 of the M5.

The PRA is a guest of CTC, which is hosting a trade show, and will be in the Baxter Suite from 10am until 1pm.

Coffee will be provided from 10am and there will be a free buffet lunch with opportunities to network.

Presentations will include:

• PRA –market update 2020;

• Allego – power up your forecourt with EV charging this year;

• Christie & Co – focus on forecourt business 2020;

• EV Network – from litres to electrons: how PFS operators can benefit from EV charging;

• Grip Hero – transforming customer protection, static safety and environmental efficiency;

• Vojo Media – the future of digital signage;

• Petroassist – solutions and services for the retail oil industry.

To register click here or contact PRA at petrol@rmif.co.uk or 020 7580 9122.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

eXpresso Plus offers solution to backlash...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

EG Group targets Caltex Australia for pos...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News