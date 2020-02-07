Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

PRA urges Chancellor to cut 2ppl from road fuel duty in Budget

John Wood · 07 February, 2020
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
PRA chairman Brian Madderson
  (Photo:  )

The PRA has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid urging him to cut road fuel duty by 2ppl in the first Budget of the new Government on March 11.

It outlines how under the Laffer Curve – which shows that cutting taxes can increase revenues – a reduction in fuel duty would be a key stimulant to the post-Brexit economy.

The Treasury’s dynamic modelling in 2014 concluded that the 1ppl fuel duty cut carried out by George Osborne would boost UK economic growth by up to 0.5%, with over half the cost of the cut being recouped through increased revenues.

“The PRA is calling for a cut in road fuel duty, that will help working people and businesses across the country,” said PRA chairman Brian Madderson.

The PRA also believes that the reduced duty will be of particular benefit to those in the Midlands and the North, where many public transport links in these areas are inadequate. With cut rail links and mixed bus services, a lower tax on road fuels will be of huge benefit to those who are compelled to use their cars.

The PRA estimates that the cut would cost around £940m, although this is without taking in account the Treasury’s own modelling of the boost to the economy. Losses will also be offset by the Road Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO), which is estimated to generate £840m in 2020, alongside other revenue raising exercises.

Madderson added: “A fuel duty cut would help to stimulate business and investment, and we welcome the fact that it is also being recommended by the main haulage trade associations such as the Road Haulage Association and the Freight Transport Association.”

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

