Norseland unveils new snack called Amazin Grazin

John Wood

Norseland has launched a new cheese-bar snack called Amazin Grazin.

Targeted at young adults, it comes in three flavours: Smoky Chipotle, which is mild Cheddar cheese with chipotle flakes, sweet chilli jam, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds; Sticky Date and Honey, which is mild Cheddar with orange blossom honey, dates and seeds; and Berry and Cherry, which is mild Cheddar with blueberries, cranberries, cherries and seeds.

“Young consumers want easy snacking options, but they are really demanding a high taste factor,” said Dominique Delacour, head of marketing and new product development at Norseland.

“Those in their 20s and 30s in particular are used to leading non-sedentary lives. They are very busy and on the go all day; they work on the go, communicate with their friends and family on the go, and they eat and drink on the go. Food companies have to respond to this huge change in this social group’s lifestyle in order to meet their needs.

“We think the launch of this new tasty, snack, which is made from 100% natural ingredients, will be popular with millennials, and generation Z, whose mantra for life is to be adventurous and try new things, while keeping a check on their health.”

