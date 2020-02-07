Three new impulse ice creams join Mars ice cream range

John Wood

Three new impulse ice creams are joining Mars ice cream range.

Maltesers Mint is a combination of Maltesers crunch and a minty flavour; Skittles Cooler Crazy Sours has sour-flavoured ice cream with crunchy pieces wrapped in a fruity sorbet; and Twix Ice Cream is ice cream in chocolate, with biscuit bits and creamy caramel.

Michelle Frost, general manager at Mars Chocolate Drinks and Treats, said: “We are confident that by bringing even more confectionery favourites to the freezer we will continue to drive consumer interest and sales – and repeat purchase once everyone tastes these new ice creams.”

01452 378500

www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter