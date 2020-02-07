Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS specialist Point Four

John Wood

Certas Energy has agreed a tie-up with EPoS specialist Point Four that provides Gulf dealers with EPoS and point of sale solutions.

Point Four’s next generation software opens up additional revenue opportunities for forecourt retailers in areas such as online ordering and click and collect, home delivery, self service, self scan and digital media.

“We’ve utilised the size and scale of Certas Energy to secure this advantageous arrangement for Gulf dealers which offers them competitive rates on a range of products and services and the potential to develop a host of new income streams,” explained Alex Friendship, head of retail development, Certas Energy.

“It’s that latest example of a tie-up with a market leading supplier to improve the fortunes of Gulf dealers by reducing their costs and driving up their profitability.”

James Widdowson, Point Four’s group sales director, commented: “Point Four and Appy Shop are delighted to be recognised as a preferred EPoS and online ordering partner for Certas Energy and its Gulf forecourts.

“We are all very excited about the extra revenue potential that this can achieve for Gulf retailers.”

0330 094 7744

www.pointfour.co.uk

