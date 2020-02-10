Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Chris Judge: analysis editor, Argus Media

10 February, 2020

When China sneezes, the oil markets catch a cold. Mirroring the effects of the SARS crisis in 2002, oil markets shed more than $8/bl in January on the back of the potential impact on oil demand from the effects of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The apparent calming of the Middle East crisis, fuelled by the killing of a top Iranian general at the start of the year, assisted the lower trend.

Prices at the pump were not keeping up with the international markets and look ripe for heavy falls, particularly diesel, which stood at a seven-month high in the last week of January despite a plummeting international spot market.

Ice Brent crude futures stood at $58.16/bl on January 31 after coming close to $70/bl at the height of the Iranian crisis.

Evidence is already accumulating in the spot markets of a large drop in Chinese demand, backed up by anecdotal evidence around the activities of Chinese oil firms.

Refinery runs in China fell by nearly 850,000 b/d in January from a record 13.8mn b/d in December, Argus surveys indicate.

And a further 500,000 b/d cut in refinery throughputs in February appears likely to be at the very conservative end of forecasts. The real drop could be much larger as most of this data reflected Chinese demand before the Coronavirus crisis.

The travel restrictions alone in China at the height of the peak lunar new year holiday season represent a lost chunk of demand, but it is the overall health of the Chinese economy that has pundits most concerned. On the positive side, China is tackling the crisis with unusual transparency in marked contrast to the handling of the SARS crisis, which took nine months to control.

UK motorists can expect to see retail prices for petrol and diesel fall between one to two pence per litre if the current crude losses are sustained.

This is likely if the market continues to focus on a sudden and unexpected demand crisis. But tensions remain high in the Middle East between the US and Iran and continued high volatility is likely to be the order of the day.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News