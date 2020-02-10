Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Equipment News

See Fri-Jado at EuroShop trade fair in Germany

10 February, 2020

Fri-Jado will be demonstrating two new products at the EuroShop retail trade fair, Messe Düsseldorf, from February 16-20. The company, which is on stand F14 in hall 15, will be showcasing its new range of modular counters and will unveil its latest combi oven models.

Chilled models of the modular counters incorporate Fri-Jado's OmniCold low-velocity air- flow refrigeration system, which works by blanketing the food on display from all sides. This helps deliver accurate holding temperatures, reduced energy consumption and the maintenance of optimum food quality and safety over extended periods.

Hot versions of the Modular Counters benefit from Fri-Jado's hot blanket holding system, air curtain technology and hot air recycling, which deliver energy savings of some 20%. Stable temperatures combined with precise humidity control, ensure that food is maintained at perfect quality and appearance, reducing the amount of merchandise that may be discounted or thrown away, due to product deterioration.

The new combi ovens have been designed to eliminate the traditional barriers between food retailing and foodservice applications.

01895 272227www.frijado.com

