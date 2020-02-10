Electronic shelf-edge labelling launch from Henderson Tech

An electronic shelf-edge labelling facility that integrates into the EDGEPoS system has been launched by Henderson Technology. ESELs (electronic shelf-edge label system) uses display modules fixed to the front edge of the retail shelving to display product pricing, reducing time and cost for pricing management, improving pricing accuracy and allowing dynamic pricing.

Darren Nickels, head of Henderson Technology, said: "We have installed two EDGEPoS ESELs into two sites, one in Smyth's EuroSpar, Ballymoney; and one in McBride's Spar in Gortin Road, Omagh. Along with our other upcoming developments, including Appetite and Ubamarket integrations, this really puts us in a unique position to offer the best epos software solution in the UK."

Samuel Smyth, co-owner of Smyth's EuroSpar, said: "The EDGEPoS ESELs have been a huge success. Not only have they saved us on average 20 staff hours every week, we are now noticing a 1% margin increase every three weeks. One of the biggest differences I have noticed is the change in the staff attitude to promotion changes. They actually look forward to them now. The extra time allows us to focus on our stock."

