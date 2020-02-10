Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Spar Fairfield is one of Blakemore stores to trial Too Good to Go food waste app

10 February, 2020

The Spar Fairfield forecourt store is one of 15 Blakemore Retail Spar c-stores based in Lincolnshire which are trialling the 'Too Good to Go' food waste fighting app, which enables people to purchase short-dated food for a reduced price.

The app, which was launched in the UK in 2016, was set up to help tackle the 10 million tonnes of food wasted each year by saving the fresh and short-dated food often thrown away by retailers.

The stores involved in the trial make up 'Magic Bags' of surplus fresh food and groceries on the day of expiry, which Too Good to Go's 2.5 million users in the UK are able to find and purchase for £3.09.

Customers are then allocated a time to come and collect their 'Magic Bag'. Store operations director Chris Bacon commented: "Blakemore Retail is dedicated to reducing its food waste and what better way to do this than with an app that will also allow our customers to get some fantastic deals."

There are plans to add more stores if the app proves to be successful.

020 8089 8500www.toogoodtogo.co.uk/en-gb/

