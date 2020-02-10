Up to 4mpla Loggerheads Garage Llanferres, Flintshire

Loggerheads Garage is a delightful site situated in picturesque Llanferres in North Wales, which has recently benefited from a massive refurbishment by owners Ady and Brian Robinson. The shop was completely revamped to cater for customers' changing needs and there was also a change in fuel brand to Essar and investment in new technology.

A key focus for the Spar store is supporting local businesses. Fresh produce is supplied by a nearby butcher, plus they stock locally produced beer and freshly made cheese. And Cariad (which means 'love' in Welsh) gin, produced in Halkyn, is one of the store's hottest selling products.

They have also introduced a world cuisine selection, where customers can buy authentic Thai food, freshly made by a Thai chef who lives nearby. Also available is Indian cuisine supplied by locally based specialist company Tuk-tuk. Customers also have an option of Pakistani rice and curries.

"The change to the Essar fuel brand means we are very competitive locally and this, together with a re-pumping of the site, has been well received by our customers who are responding by visiting," says Brian.

New technology included the introduction of electronic shelf labels, which means the team can now switch promotions with the flick of a button.

