Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Retail · Awards

Up to 4mpla Loggerheads Garage Llanferres, Flintshire

10 February, 2020

Loggerheads Garage is a delightful site situated in picturesque Llanferres in North Wales, which has recently benefited from a massive refurbishment by owners Ady and Brian Robinson. The shop was completely revamped to cater for customers' changing needs and there was also a change in fuel brand to Essar and investment in new technology.

A key focus for the Spar store is supporting local businesses. Fresh produce is supplied by a nearby butcher, plus they stock locally produced beer and freshly made cheese. And Cariad (which means 'love' in Welsh) gin, produced in Halkyn, is one of the store's hottest selling products.

They have also introduced a world cuisine selection, where customers can buy authentic Thai food, freshly made by a Thai chef who lives nearby. Also available is Indian cuisine supplied by locally based specialist company Tuk-tuk. Customers also have an option of Pakistani rice and curries.

"The change to the Essar fuel brand means we are very competitive locally and this, together with a re-pumping of the site, has been well received by our customers who are responding by visiting," says Brian.

New technology included the introduction of electronic shelf labels, which means the team can now switch promotions with the flick of a button.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News