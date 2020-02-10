More than 4 MLPA Tout's Budgens of Langford Langford, north Somerset

Tout's Budgens of Langford was established in 2000 by husband and wife team Phil and Lesley Tout. Since their 'retirement', the business has remained in the family with the next generation Jon and Zena Tout taking over. As a local family-run business, Tout's feels well-connected to its local communities and works continually to keep the business fresh and relevant to customers.

Says Zena: "We are a dynamic business constantly striving to create customer happiness through great service and innovation, most recently launching our Signature Card loyalty scheme across both our stores. The scheme has proved popular, with over 18,000 card holders now participating in events, collecting points to spend in store and receiving special targeted offers. Since the introduction of the card we've seen a 30% increase in fuel sales and average spends per customer up 40% in Langford."

She describes Langford as 'inviting, clean and bright'. "We've taken the spirits out from behind the counter and now present them in copper cages; our wine section is decorated with vines; and we've painted our milk fridges with a cowhide pattern. These updates give our customers a more contemporary shopping experience."

The store has a Subway with seating which provides a local meeting point.

