Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · Retail · Awards

Up to 4 MLPA MFG Brooklands Service Station Worthing, West Sussex

10 February, 2020

Following a recent store development, MFG says the overall experience at Brooklands has changed beyond all recognition.

Once you enter the Budgens shop, you are greeted with wide aisles and a comprehensive food offer. Gondola ends house 'Fantastic deals' on lots of key items.

The food-to-go section includes Bake & Bite pastries and a Rollover hot dog counter. There is also a microwave for customers to use.

To complement this there is the Costa Café, where customers can experience the "ultimate Costa experience" in real comfort and style.

MFG says the updated washroom is the last word in style and innovation, with its underwater and seaside graphics.

Staff report that it has become a talking point and adds a bit of theatre to a customer's day.

The staff are all excited about the new customer experience the site now offers especially as they say it has changed old customers' views of the site and also attracted lots of new faces.

Manager Kishokkumar Muthusamy says they were delighted to win the award, especially given the strong competition. "Things are going very well at the site since the changes. The Costa Café is particularly popular, bringing lots of new customers in, food-to-go sales are strong and fuel volumes are steady."

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News