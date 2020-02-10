Up to 4 MLPA MFG Brooklands Service Station Worthing, West Sussex

Following a recent store development, MFG says the overall experience at Brooklands has changed beyond all recognition.

Once you enter the Budgens shop, you are greeted with wide aisles and a comprehensive food offer. Gondola ends house 'Fantastic deals' on lots of key items.

The food-to-go section includes Bake & Bite pastries and a Rollover hot dog counter. There is also a microwave for customers to use.

To complement this there is the Costa Café, where customers can experience the "ultimate Costa experience" in real comfort and style.

MFG says the updated washroom is the last word in style and innovation, with its underwater and seaside graphics.

Staff report that it has become a talking point and adds a bit of theatre to a customer's day.

The staff are all excited about the new customer experience the site now offers especially as they say it has changed old customers' views of the site and also attracted lots of new faces.

Manager Kishokkumar Muthusamy says they were delighted to win the award, especially given the strong competition. "Things are going very well at the site since the changes. The Costa Café is particularly popular, bringing lots of new customers in, food-to-go sales are strong and fuel volumes are steady."

