More than 4mlpa Woolmer Service Station Borden, Hampshire

10 February, 2020

So much has been written about the excellent Woolmer Service Station site, which won the overall Forecourt Trader of the Year Award 2019, but there's always more to add.

It was the second overall win for the Garner family, who walked off with the Award back in 2014 for their Portsbridge Service Station, but it was well deserved. The Woolmer site closed in September 2018 and re-opened in March 2019 following a complete redevelopment which includes state-of-the-art forecourt facilities and a 2,000sq ft Nisa/Co-op-branded convenience store.

The site offers the very latest in retail technology and forecourt innovation including a thermally insulated steel building, super-efficient chilled and frozen display units, LED lighting, industry-leading pumps and software and EV charge points with everything designed to minimise their environmental impact.

The Garners spent many months finessing the layout and design of each element of the site, to make the best use of every millimetre of space and provide an outstanding experience for customers and staff.

Director Tim Garner said they were flabbergasted to win at the Forecourt Trader Awards but delighted too. They are now busy in-store tweaking the ranges and space allocation and moving products around.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

