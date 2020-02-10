Best forecourt loo: Cairn Lodge Services Douglas, Lanark

As part of a site-wide renovation in 2018, Cairn Lodges' toilet and shower facilities were re-done to provide clean, fresh and comfortable facilities for all its customers, no matter what their needs. In the forecourt part of the motorway services, there are two unisex toilet and shower rooms, one baby changing facility, one accessible toilet and separate men's toilets. All of which are clearly signposted from the forecourt entrance. The proportion of space given to the toilet and shower area is high but Cairn Lodge's owners Westmorland says this is because they are such an important facility for customers.

The amenities look so impressive that they wouldn't look out of place in a hotel. Indeed in Westmorland's entry to the Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards, the company says: "Providing such high quality facilities for our customers is extremely important to us, and especially in our forecourt we wanted to ensure the large number of HGV drivers we see weekly had a safe, dry and warm space to change and take a shower ."

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter