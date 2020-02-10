Best forecourt team: Jet Jempson's Express Peasmarsh, East Sussex

Despite being a small rural forecourt and community hub, Jempson's Express' performance has gone from strength to strength over the past three years due, in no small part, to its outstanding level of customer service. The team of six staff live locally and are incredibly proud of the site's success. Many of their customers are regulars and they're on first name terms with them. They always provide a warm welcome and take time to have a chat with them, especially the more elderly customers as the store staff are often the only people they speak to all day.

Staff regularly 'go the extra mile' too, helping people to fill up with fuel, lift shopping or bags of compost to cars or help with basic car maintenance.

A structured training programme with refresher courses ensures staff are all up to speed on the latest forecourt retailing standards.

The team at Jet Jempson's has high standards when it comes to the site's cleanliness and a daily jobs list ensures that all key tasks are done.

