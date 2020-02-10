Three new impulse ices join Mars' range

Three new impulse ices join Mars' range10 February, 2020
Three new impulse ice creams are joining Mars ice cream range. Maltesers Mint is a combination of Maltesers crunch and a minty flavour; Skittles Cooler Crazy Sours has sour flavoured ice cream with crunchy pieces wrapped in a fruity sorbet; and Twix Ice Cream is ice cream in chocolate, with biscuit bits and creamy caramel.
01452 378500 www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com
