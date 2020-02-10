Meaty and spicy flavours return to Wotsits range

Meaty and spicy flavours return to Wotsits range10 February, 2020
Following consumer demand, Walkers is bringing back two flavours into the Wotsits range: Flamin' Hot and Sizzling Steak. Fernando Kahane, Walkers marketing director at PepsiCo, said: "Meat and spicy flavours, in particular, have experienced double-digit growth over the past year, so it's no surprise that consumers have been asking for the return of Wotsits Flamin' Hot and Wotsits Sizzling Steak."
0118 930 6666 www.pepsico.co.uk
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.02
|140.08
|127.33
|East Midlands
|131.54
|68.90
|141.66
|127.33
|London
|131.69
|142.40
|127.73
|North East
|129.85
|140.07
|125.63
|North West
|130.75
|68.90
|138.90
|126.49
|Northern Ireland
|128.34
|133.04
|124.45
|Scotland
|130.87
|138.50
|126.16
|South East
|132.51
|60.90
|140.28
|128.06
|South West
|131.45
|67.90
|138.22
|126.78
|Wales
|130.70
|135.66
|125.81
|West Midlands
|131.39
|66.90
|141.72
|127.21
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.70
|71.40
|140.51
|126.42