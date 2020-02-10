Curry-in-a-Naan gains new store listings

Curry-in-a-Naan gains new store listings10 February, 2020
Tuk In's Curry-in-a-Naan has already gained distribution in Tesco and Co-op petrol stations and has recently been launched into One Stop, Wilko and Nisa stores. Curry-in-a-Naan is available in Chicken Tikka, Chicken Jalfrezi, Chicken Korma and Vegetable varieties. Each classic recipe is made from wholesome, natural ingredients. All are low in sugar, provide a source of a number of vitamins and are a good source of protein.
hello@tukinfoods.comwww.tukinfoods.com
