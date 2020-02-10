Urban Eat spices up its food-to-go range

Urban Eat spices up its food-to-go range10 February, 2020
Urban Eat is spicing up the food-to-go category with three new products. Sriracha Chicken Wrap has chicken breast with a spicy sriracha mayo, carrot and ginger slaw and spinach. New to the Street range are: Katsu Chicken Wrap, which is Southern Fried chicken goujons with slaw and spinach; and Hoisin Mushroom Salad (vegan), which has roasted mushrooms in a hoisin sauce with spicy mixed grains, spinach and dressing.
0333 003 7843 www.urbaneat.co.uk
