Urban Eat spices up its food-to-go range

10 February, 2020

Urban Eat is spicing up the food-to-go category with three new products. Sriracha Chicken Wrap has chicken breast with a spicy sriracha mayo, carrot and ginger slaw and spinach. New to the Street range are: Katsu Chicken Wrap, which is Southern Fried chicken goujons with slaw and spinach; and Hoisin Mushroom Salad (vegan), which has roasted mushrooms in a hoisin sauce with spicy mixed grains, spinach and dressing.

0333 003 7843 www.urbaneat.co.uk

