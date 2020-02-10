Amazin Grazin cheese bars target young adults

Amazin Grazin cheese bars target young adults10 February, 2020
Norseland has launched a new cheese-bar snack called Amazin Grazin. Targeted at young adults, it comes in three flavours: Smoky Chipotle, which is mild Cheddar cheese with chipotle flakes, sweet chilli jam, sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds; Sticky Date and Honey, which is mild Cheddar with orange blossom honey, dates and seeds; and Berry and Cherry, which is mild Cheddar with blueberries, cranberries, cherries and seeds.
01935 842800www.norseland.co.uk
