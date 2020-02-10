Tracy West: retail commentator

I love Heinz Tomato Ketchup and I also love chocolate but the two together? I don't think so. However, some bright spark has combined the two into a product that's excusively available from Fortnum & Masons for Valentine's Day.

According to the Fortnum's website, the chocolate truffles balance the creaminess of chocolate with the tanginess of tomatoes, to deliver something 'truly and unexpectedly delicious'. I think 'unexpectedly' might be right! There are milk, dark and white shelled truffles, each filled with a ganache that's infused with the flavour of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. You get nine chocolates for the princely sum of £19.95.

Something that's a little more accessible for romantics this Valentine's Day is Central England Co-op's ice cream shaped like a rose petal, which costs just £2.

The company says the product is the first of its kind in the UK. Boxes contain four ice creams comprising strawberries and cream ice cream shaped like a rose petal, with a cone made to look like the stem of a flower.

On the cake front, Aryzta Food Solutions has a limited-edition Valentine's doughnut.

The 'I Heart U' doughnut is a traditional jam doughnut in a love heart shape, filled with mixed fruit jam and dusted with a light powder finish. And Delice de France has a limited-edition Valentine's Heart doughnut.

Novelty products are always popular on occasions like Valentine's Day but apparently the most popular way to celebrate nowadays is with a romantic meal at home. And with February 14 falling on a Friday this year, you can expect more people to be doing this.

Marks & Spencers has done tremendously well with its 'Dine in for a price' deals and it's good to see the symbol groups are now getting in on the act. Nisa retailers have access to a Co-op steak, chips and dessert solution, which retails for just £6.

Valentine's Day is an occasion that really needs promoting in-store to remind people that it's coming and to encourage impulse purchases. It's also a great opportunity to brighten up your displays during these dark days of winter. So spread the love this February and remember it's a Leap Year,so you have an extra day for sales.

