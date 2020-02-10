Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Tracy West: retail commentator

10 February, 2020

I love Heinz Tomato Ketchup and I also love chocolate but the two together? I don't think so. However, some bright spark has combined the two into a product that's excusively available from Fortnum & Masons for Valentine's Day.

According to the Fortnum's website, the chocolate truffles balance the creaminess of chocolate with the tanginess of tomatoes, to deliver something 'truly and unexpectedly delicious'. I think 'unexpectedly' might be right! There are milk, dark and white shelled truffles, each filled with a ganache that's infused with the flavour of Heinz Tomato Ketchup. You get nine chocolates for the princely sum of £19.95.

Something that's a little more accessible for romantics this Valentine's Day is Central England Co-op's ice cream shaped like a rose petal, which costs just £2.

The company says the product is the first of its kind in the UK. Boxes contain four ice creams comprising strawberries and cream ice cream shaped like a rose petal, with a cone made to look like the stem of a flower.

On the cake front, Aryzta Food Solutions has a limited-edition Valentine's doughnut.

The 'I Heart U' doughnut is a traditional jam doughnut in a love heart shape, filled with mixed fruit jam and dusted with a light powder finish. And Delice de France has a limited-edition Valentine's Heart doughnut.

Novelty products are always popular on occasions like Valentine's Day but apparently the most popular way to celebrate nowadays is with a romantic meal at home. And with February 14 falling on a Friday this year, you can expect more people to be doing this.

Marks & Spencers has done tremendously well with its 'Dine in for a price' deals and it's good to see the symbol groups are now getting in on the act. Nisa retailers have access to a Co-op steak, chips and dessert solution, which retails for just £6.

Valentine's Day is an occasion that really needs promoting in-store to remind people that it's coming and to encourage impulse purchases. It's also a great opportunity to brighten up your displays during these dark days of winter. So spread the love this February and remember it's a Leap Year,so you have an extra day for sales.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 3 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.02140.08127.33
East Midlands131.5468.90141.66127.33
London131.69142.40127.73
North East129.85140.07125.63
North West130.7568.90138.90126.49
Northern Ireland128.34133.04124.45
Scotland130.87138.50126.16
South East132.5160.90140.28128.06
South West131.4567.90138.22126.78
Wales130.70135.66125.81
West Midlands131.3966.90141.72127.21
Yorkshire & Humber130.7071.40140.51126.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Murco wins supply contract for Woodside G...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Harvest Energy opens partner store with M...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

As Brexit day finally arrives at the end of January, are you expecting any negative impact on your forecourt business through leaving the EU?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News