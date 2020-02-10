Under the spotlight: Shane Bowering

Under the spotlight: Shane Bowering10 February, 2020
Name: Shane Bowering
Job title: Pace/RNC development manager
Company: Certas Energy
01 Career history: I worked in London as a chef before taking up various roles in restaurants around the world. I then ran a very successful pub in London before returning to Devon to work as a head chef. Twelve years ago I decided on a career change, for a more settled home life, and joined Pace as a depot transport manager. I later joined the retail team as an area manager and am back working with the Pace brand in a new role to develop and grow the brand.
02 Where did you grow up: Budleigh Salterton.
03 Dream job if you weren't doing this: Pilot.
04 What do you drive: My work car is a Mercedes C220; my own car is a Land Rover.
05 Perfect day: Out in my Land Rover on a trial day, then walk along the beach with my son and my dog, finished off with a nice dinner out.
06 Holiday wish-list: Hike the Great Wall of China and take a train through the Canadian Rockies.
07 Favourite read: Any-thing by Terry Pratchett.
08 Three words to describe yourself: Honest, driven, and trustworthy.
09 Things you've learned in life? There's nothing more important than your health and happiness.
10 What's your pet peeve: I hate being late.
11 Biggest fear: Letting people down.
12 Most admire: My son, he's been through a lot in his young life and still has a smile on his face every day.
13 Material possessions you couldn't do without? My cooking pots, pans and knives.
14 Most important qualities in the workplace: Honesty, teamwork and clear communication.
15 Best holiday: Lapland to see Santa in 2018.
16 What motivates you: Working with people and building relationships.
17 Best thing about the job: Working with dealers to grow their revenues.
18 Best bit of business advice you've ever received: If a job's worth doing it's worth doing right and better than anyone expects of you.
19 Most recent business achievements of note: Being promoted to this role and the opportunity to shape the future of the Pace brand.
20 Anything new in forecourt retailing: The drive by Pace to improve the fortunes of those retailers with lower-volume forecourts who currently feel neglected by their suppliers.
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|132.02
|140.08
|127.33
|East Midlands
|131.54
|68.90
|141.66
|127.33
|London
|131.69
|142.40
|127.73
|North East
|129.85
|140.07
|125.63
|North West
|130.75
|68.90
|138.90
|126.49
|Northern Ireland
|128.34
|133.04
|124.45
|Scotland
|130.87
|138.50
|126.16
|South East
|132.51
|60.90
|140.28
|128.06
|South West
|131.45
|67.90
|138.22
|126.78
|Wales
|130.70
|135.66
|125.81
|West Midlands
|131.39
|66.90
|141.72
|127.21
|Yorkshire & Humber
|130.70
|71.40
|140.51
|126.42