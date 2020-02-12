Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Greenergy expands its business in Canada with merger

John Wood · 12 February, 2020
A BG Fuels site
The UK’s largest fuels supplier, Greenergy, has expanded its presence in Canada through a merger with the Canadian fuel and convenience retailer BG Fuels. 

BG Fuels will be integrated into Greenergy over the course of the year. The combined business will be led by Greenergy CEO, Christian Flach, with Joe Calderone, BG Fuels CEO, joining the board.

Flach explained: “Since entering the Canadian market in 2013, Greenergy has invested in strategic infrastructure in Ontario to deliver low-cost and resilient fuel supply to customers, and also introduced two new retail brands for the independent dealer market. The merger with BG Fuels will allow us to extend our supply footprint and retail offer across Canada, enabling significant future growth. The experience and resources of both businesses will further strengthen our retail offer to the independent dealer market.”

Joe Calderone, BG Fuels CEO commented, “Our extensive retail experience and commitment to consumers has seen BG Fuels become a leading fuel and convenience retailer in Canada. We look forward to leveraging Greenergy’s proven supply chain capabilities to enhance our portfolio of service stations across Canada.”

