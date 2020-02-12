Euro Garages seeks planning permission for Leeds site

John Wood

Consultants acting for Euro Garages have applied for planning permission for a petrol filling station (PFS) and drive-thru on an undeveloped site outside Leeds.

In a planning statement prepared by ID Planning it explained that the development would be on an undeveloped 0.4-hectare site bordering onto the Seacroft ring road.

It would comprise and eight-pump PFS with a 302sq m sales building which would include a food to go offer and offices. It would have a car park with 14 bays and bays for electric charging and air and water facilities.

The drive-thru unit would be 200sq m and would include a customer seating area. There would also be an outdoor seating area and 16 more parking bays. An operator for the drive-thru has not yet been confirmed.

According to the statement the development would provide 55 jobs.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: