Euro Garages seeks planning permission for Leeds site

John Wood · 12 February, 2020
Euro Garages logo close-up

Consultants acting for Euro Garages have applied for planning permission for a petrol filling station (PFS) and drive-thru on an undeveloped site outside Leeds.

In a planning statement prepared by ID Planning it explained that the development would be on an undeveloped 0.4-hectare site bordering onto the Seacroft ring road.

It would comprise and eight-pump PFS with a 302sq m sales building which would include a food to go offer and offices. It would have a car park with 14 bays and bays for electric charging and air and water facilities.

The drive-thru unit would be 200sq m and would include a customer seating area. There would also be an outdoor seating area and 16 more parking bays. An operator for the drive-thru has not yet been confirmed.

According to the statement the development would provide 55 jobs.

  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.87138.31125.86
East Midlands129.4868.90139.04125.87
London129.9967.90139.50126.40
North East127.6463.90137.79124.24
North West128.7161.90138.29125.24
Northern Ireland126.52131.30123.30
Scotland128.4466.90136.00124.66
South East130.6866.90139.77126.86
South West129.48136.50125.54
Wales128.25136.13124.47
West Midlands129.5665.90139.76125.95
Yorkshire & Humber128.82139.37125.16
