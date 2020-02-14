Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Four men charged over £120,000 thefts from cash machines

John Wood · 14 February, 2020
police handcuffs

Detectives investigating the theft of around £120,000 from cash machines across Kent, Essex and London have charged four men.

Machines in London Road, Northfleet, and Valley Drive, Gravesend, are reported to have been tampered with on 11 January and 17 January respectively.

A further five offences are reported to have taken place in Colchester, Greenwich, Bromley and Barking between 31 December 2019 and 24 January this year.

Petru-Giani Feraru, 22, of no fixed address, Razvan Danaila, 30, of Garnett Way, Walthamstow, Robert Danaila, 25, of Ilford lane, Ilford, and Victor Camara, 32, of Eldeland, Basildon, have each been charged with conspiracy to steal.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 24 February.

A 31-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released, pending further enquiries.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 10 February 2020
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East129.87138.31125.86
East Midlands129.4868.90139.04125.87
London129.9967.90139.50126.40
North East127.6463.90137.79124.24
North West128.7161.90138.29125.24
Northern Ireland126.52131.30123.30
Scotland128.4466.90136.00124.66
South East130.6866.90139.77126.86
South West129.48136.50125.54
Wales128.25136.13124.47
West Midlands129.5665.90139.76125.95
Yorkshire & Humber128.82139.37125.16
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Freehold of eight motorway service areas...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Euro Garages seeks planning permission fo...

Certas Energy secures a tie-up with EPoS...

BP sets new ambition to be net zero compa...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Industry slams new date to phase out petr...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

BP rolls out its Wild Bean Café franchise...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Police warning after major scam hits two...

McColl's sells off six of its forecourt s...

Jet reveals plans for 50-100 co-owned sites

Jet adds two more sites to its company ow...

Poll

See Results

Has the Government's shock announcement to bring forward the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered vehicles - as well as hybrids - to 2035 or even earlier caused concern and disruption to your future forecourt development plans?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News