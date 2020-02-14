Four men charged over £120,000 thefts from cash machines

John Wood

Detectives investigating the theft of around £120,000 from cash machines across Kent, Essex and London have charged four men.

Machines in London Road, Northfleet, and Valley Drive, Gravesend, are reported to have been tampered with on 11 January and 17 January respectively.

A further five offences are reported to have taken place in Colchester, Greenwich, Bromley and Barking between 31 December 2019 and 24 January this year.

Petru-Giani Feraru, 22, of no fixed address, Razvan Danaila, 30, of Garnett Way, Walthamstow, Robert Danaila, 25, of Ilford lane, Ilford, and Victor Camara, 32, of Eldeland, Basildon, have each been charged with conspiracy to steal.

They have all been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 24 February.

A 31-year-old man from Wolverhampton was also arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released, pending further enquiries.

