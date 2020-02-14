ACS reminds retailers about new £20 note introduction next week

John Wood

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is urging retailers to ensure that they are prepared for the introduction of the new polymer £20 note from next Thursday (20 February), and to be aware of its security features.

The £20 polymer note has been designed to be the most secure banknote yet, incorporating sophisticated security features that are difficult to counterfeit but simple for retailers to check.

The two main security features to look out for are:

• see through windows – look at the metallic image over the main window. Margate Lighthouse appears in gold foil with the Turner Contemporary gallery in blue and the foils are silver on the back. There is another small see-through window in the bottom corner of the note.

• hologram image – the metallic patch under the main window contains the word ‘Twenty’. This changes to ‘Pounds’ when the note is tilted from side to side.

Paper £20 notes will remain legal tender and will be gradually withdrawn as they are banked. Notice will be given six months ahead of legal tender status being withdrawn.

For a full list of security features and more information about the new polymer banknote click here:

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: