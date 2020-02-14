Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Essar adds business development manager to retail team

John Wood · 14 February, 2020
Byron Barker, Essar's new retail business development manager
Essar has strengthened its retail team with the appointment of Byron Barker as retail business development manager.

Barker has five years of industry experience at Suresite, and in his most recent role as wetstock account manager he played a key role in driving wetstock sales and the operational running of the wetstock department, together with improving customer experience.

He commented: “It means a lot to be representing a company that believe in. With a great brand image and such strong plans for growth, it’s an exciting time to be joining Essar.”

Ramsay Macdonald, head of retail at Essar Oil UK, said: “It’s great to welcome Byron to Essar Retail. By choosing to join Essar, Byron has further strengthened our team.

“This appointment strengthens our team in terms of capability, as well as in experience of the UK retail market. It is another milestone in enabling us to realise our ambitions.”

Essar recently opened its 74th site, at Mount Service Station in Shrewsbury, and plans to open its first company-owned flagship site opposite its Stanlow manufacturing complex in Ellesmere Port later this year.

The Stanlow Refinery produces 16% of UK road transport fuels, including 3bn litres of petrol and 4.4bn litres of diesel per year.

