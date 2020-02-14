MFG customers donate nearly £600,000 to charity in 2019

John Wood

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer (Photo: )

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has revealed that during 2019 its forecourt customers raised £597,565 for charity.

MFG supports a number of UK charities including Help for Heroes, NSPCC, RNIB and Air Ambulances UK.

Customers can make a donation either through its cash collection boxes, or in some stores via its charity partner Pennies – the digital charity box – by topping-up for charity when paying by card.

William Bannister, MFG’s chief executive officer, said: “Our nationwide network of service stations and stores, provide a key range of products and services for our customers. We value this relationship but, at the same time, we want to use our market leading position to raise money for charities that are known to us all.

“We thank everyone for their kind donations and our target is, of course, to exceed this figure in 2020.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: