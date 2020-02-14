Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Shell applies for permission for KDRB at trunk road junction

John Wood · 14 February, 2020
Shell has applied for planning permission for a knock down re-build for its Needham Market site at the junction of the A14/ A140 near Ipswich.

The petrol filling station (PFS) is part of a larger service area that includes a Burger King, Greggs Bakery and a Travel Lodge.

The current PFS comprises a sales building, six island forecourt arrangement, providing refuelling facilities for twelve cars and an HGV fuel island providing facilities for two HGV’s to refuel at one time. The site also includes one jet wash and an ATM.

Shell is proposing to remove all the existing structures and fuel tanks and to replace them with a new sales buildings, separate fuel facilities for cars and HGVs, a canopy and parking for cars and HGVs.

The new forecourt for cars will provide refuelling facilities for six vehicles at one time. Its planning statement says: “Whilst the number of pump islands has decreased the arrangement will allow for better throughput of cars and less congestion and meet the needs of the site. The canopy is also to be replaced and is significantly smaller in size, bulk and scale than the existing canopy.”

The new HGV forecourt will provide for three HGVs to refuel at one time.

In addition, the existing underground fuel tanks will be removed and new underground fuel storage tanks installed. Works will include all new underground pipework, offset fills, tank vents, drainage and services.

