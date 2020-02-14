Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Chupa Chups expands range of sugar-free lollipops

John Wood · 14 February, 2020

Chupa Chups is expanding its sugar-free range of lollipops with new Chupa Chups Good For You. Made with natural, premium quality stevia, the lollipops come in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavours and contain only natural colouring.

Aimed at those who want to both treat their families and reduce sugar where possible, the smaller sized 6g lollipops also contain added fibre and Vitamin C to support immune function. They are available in 12 lollipop sharing bags.

Mark Roberts, Perfetti Van Melle trade marketing manager, said: “We’re seeing numerous trends altering shopper missions, most notably people are now more health conscious and are looking towards alternative products, which retailers need to ensure they’re stocking.

“We’ve developed this product to optimise portion size, while still satisfying the desire for a sweet treat, meaning shoppers don’t have to feel guilty about treating themselves or their family. The added benefits such as vitamin C, fibre and natural colourings and sweeteners also make them appealing to a more health conscious consumer than traditional confectionery, which builds on our commitment to deliver choice.”

