McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives get patriotic makeover· 14 February, 2020
The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives brand is celebrating its sponsorship of Team GB with a patriotic makeover ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Three quintessentially British flavours will join the line up from February: Marmalade on Toast, Cherry Bakewell and Strawberries & Cream.
Shoppers will also be encouraged to vote for their favourite new flavour by using the hashtag #SaveYourFave across social channels, from 23rd March 2020 onwards. The winner will become a permanent fixture in the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives range.
“Team GB and McVitie’s both have a proud heritage and have been bringing British people together for many years,” said Emma Stowers, brand director for McVitie’s at pladis UK&I.
“As part of our partnership we knew that we wanted to create a big buzz around this year’s Olympic Games and help the nation cheer on Team GB from their own homes. And, what better way to do this than by launching a range of distinctively British, limited-edition flavours to the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives range?
“As the nation’s Biggest Biscuit Brand, we’re present in 27 million households in the UK. The introduction of these never-before-seen flavours will help retailers to drive interest in, and sales for, McVitie’s when national interest around the Olympic Games is at an all-time high.”
