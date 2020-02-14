Coco-Cola on-pack promotion offers football-related prizes

John Wood

A new on-pack promotion called ‘Will Your Minute Win It?’ is launching across Coca-Cola original taste and Coca-Cola zero sugar, giving fans the chance to win thousands of football prizes including a weekly grand prize of playing a match with a Premier League football legend.

Rolling out from 17 February for eight weeks, the new promotion, which is part of Coca-Cola’s Where Everyone Plays campaign, will feature on large take-home PET bottles and multipack cans of Coca-Cola original taste and zero sugar. Each pack will include unique codes that fans can enter into the ‘Will Your Minute Win It?’ weekly competition.

Fans will be directed to the promotional website where they will be allocated a minute in an upcoming Sunday 4.30pm match, picking up a prize if a goal is scored during that time. The on-pack promotion will help retailers drive sales of take-home packs and meet the high demand for soft drinks during football events.

The promotion has a prize pool, including stadium tours, match tickets, footballs, sports holdalls and NOW TV passes, as well as a weekly grand prize draw for the chance to win a VIP experience. Winners who bag the VIP experience will have an exclusive opportunity to go head to head with a football legend followed by post-match drinks.

The on-pack promotion will be supported by a multi-million-pound marketing campaign including OOH, digital and social.

Simon Harrison, vice president of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “The Premier League is the most popular league with a fanbase of 34 million in GB, and captures the imagination and excitement of the nation. The ‘Will Your Minute Win It?’ promotion is designed to fuel the hype for football fans by providing an additional thrill and chances to win great prizes, as well as drive sales for our customers by appealing to a large and diverse audience.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: